Mercury Bank say they’re grateful to have had their clients with them along the way. During 2021, Mercury finalized a $120 million Series B investment round at a $1.6 billion valuation. The Fintech platform sent more than 137,000 wires across the globe and issued over 8,000 debit cards. The company further revealed that they saw around 5,000 Android app downloads. Additionally, there was $19 million raised by startups in Mercury Raise.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 13 HOURS AGO