a leader of premiere end-to-end 3D infrastructure, announced the launch of the SeekNFT platform and white label program designed to democratize the process of minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Seek will demonstrate SeekNFT with its first brand partner, Dude Perfect, live on stage at the VR/AR Association Conference. The Dude Perfect team will mint their first NFT and auction it off in real-time during the presentation – demonstrating how seamless the platform makes the process of minting, buying, and selling NFTs that can scale across multiple virtual platforms. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the VRARA.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO