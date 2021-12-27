Juan More Taco delivers elderly meals on Christmas Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of a local fraternity were spreading the holiday cheer in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood on Saturday. The Iota Phi Foundation — in partnership with their local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity partnered with the Rivers Casino to deliver hundreds of presents to kids and hundreds of hams and turkeys to families for Christmas. “With everything going on, it was difficult for us to get the resources for toys, books, for everything,” Hassan Sharif said. “But we get donations. Rivers Casino was a huge help. Everybody’s struggling. The last couple of years have been rough on everybody, so we’re happy to help the families.” Omega Psi Phi has been holding their Christmas extravaganza for more than 30 years.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO