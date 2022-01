New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Devils' 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday and was isolated from the team. Also Friday, the NHL announced it was postponing eight more games because of COVID-19-related attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities. The league said the games “will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.”

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO