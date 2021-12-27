ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Judge on reports he will return to Giants in 2022: 'No comment'

By Lou Di Pietro
 5 days ago

Reports broke late on Christmas Day and early on Sunday that the Giants were leaning towards retaining Joe Judge as head coach for the 2022 season, and also keeping Daniel Jones on as their starting quarterback for the final guaranteed year of his rookie deal.

Might have been a tough time to ask Judge about it after his team got waxed in the second half of a 34-10 loss to Philly that officially ended their playoff hopes, but he likely would’ve given this same answer anyway:

“In regard to any type of reports like that ever, I'm never going to comment on hypotheticals on jobs, mine or anybody else's,” Judge said. “That's just a blanket statement that you're always going to hear from me no matter what it is or who.”

Regardless of Judge’s take, those reports likely weren’t news to many Giants’ fans ears, as Judge is now 10-21 as a head coach, with a 2021 record guaranteed to be worse (at least in the loss column) than his first year’s.

Jones, too, is 12-25 as a starter and the Giants are 14-33 over his three seasons in the fold, so with each passing moment, retaining one or both next season feels more like delaying another rebuild than moving forward with the right group.

Still, Judge won’t say anything about whether or not he’s heard anything on his job security from team brass, or anyone else’s for that matter.

“I appreciate the question and understand why you’re asking, but like I said, I’m never going to comment on anything hypothetically about jobs, mine or anybody else's,” Judge said. “It doesn't matter if you're asking about me or anyone else, I’m never going to comment on that in a press conference.”

That may seem strange for a coach who all but threw Jason Garrett under the bus shortly before Garrett was relieved, but in this case, the ultimate decision is likely already out of Judge’s hands, at least in regards to team performance over the final two weeks.

