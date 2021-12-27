ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Body found in Pulaski County: Sheriff does not suspect foul play

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8V2g_0dWSP2cQ00

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A man was found dead in a vehicle in a pond in Pulaski County on Sunday. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the 19000 block of Camp Road when the body was found.

It’s early in the investigation, but the Sheriff’s Department says it looks like the man had a medical incident before the car went into the pond. Authorities are not identifying the man at this time. The Sheriff’s Department says no foul play is suspected at this time.

Deputies and members of the Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department were not able to get the man’s body out of the vehicle alone and called a towing company to remove the vehicle.

