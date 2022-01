One of the most memorable times in Fresno State football in 2021 did not take place on the field. Fresno State finished the regular season with Mountain West title hopes alive, but within four days of a blowout win at San Jose State - those hopes were dashed an a whole new reality hit the program as Kalen DeBoer abruptly left for Washington. Then came the transfer portal entry by starting quarterback Jake Haener and rumors that more could be headed that way. For the first time in modern Fresno State football history, a Bulldog head coach was swiped by a Power-5 school with more money to offer and the new Transfer Portal era also threatened the 'Dogs.

FRESNO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO