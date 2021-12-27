Next Motorola Razr will be more powerful and have a better design

There are many Android devices on sale right now, and there is something for every taste and budget. First up, we head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receiving a massive $1,050 discount, which means that you can pick up your new foldable device for just $850. This price is available thanks to the exclusive Holiday offers that will add up to the total trade-in value of your devices. In addition, there’s a special Verizon deal that will get you up to $1,000 trade-in value, or go for an unlocked device with up to $900 savings when you choose to hand in two of your current devices. This will get you a new device with 512GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You can also opt for the 256GB model that goes for $750, which is also getting a massive discount.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO