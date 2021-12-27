ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Motorola Razr will be more powerful and have a better design

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third-generation Motorola Razr is confirmed to be in the works. A Lenovo executive has revealed that the upcoming foldable will have improved power and design. The next Motorola Razr will be unveiled in China first. The Motorola Razr 5G, which debuted last year, will finally have its successor...

