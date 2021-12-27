ISP Merit Board accepting applications for 2022 Police Academy class

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Police, one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country, has announced that applications are now being accepted by the Illinois State Police Merit Board for the 2022 Illinois State Police Centennial Academy Classes.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Classes 137 and 138. Cadet Class 137 is scheduled to begin on June 5 and applications and required documentation must be submitted by Jan. 21. Cadet Class 138 is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2 and completed applications and required documentation must be submitted by Apr. 1.

Both Cadet 137 and 138 have the potential to include Fast Track and Non‐Fast Track applicants. The “Fast Track” Program provides an opportunity for certified police officers to become Illinois State Troopers through participation in an accelerated training program. In addition to the requirements listed for Non-Fast Track applicants, a Fast-Track applicants must be a current certified police officer, having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy, and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer. Applicants will be required to provide proof of successfully completing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)/ International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) approved DWI/DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing training program, or an approved equivalent, prior to starting a Fast Track Class.

Non-Fast Track applicants require no prior law enforcement experience but applicants must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age, not convicted of a felony, a citizen of the United States, possess a valid driver’s license, be willing to accept an assignment anywhere in the State of Illinois (although efforts are made to keep Troopers near their place of residence whenever possible) and either have an associate’s degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university. Veterans and active members of the military can qualify without the 60 hours credit under certain circumstances.

“The Illinois State Police is committed to a mission of Integrity, Service and Pride and to providing a culture of personal and professional growth for our troopers,” said Director Brendan F. Kelly. “For anyone wanting to make a difference, a career with the Illinois State Police is a meaningful way to protect the people of Illinois and bring justice to victims of violent crime.”

While at the ISP Academy, Cadets are provided with cutting-edge training in a variety of law enforcement functions. Upon graduation from the ISP Academy, Troopers will work in one of the 21 patrol districts across the state; however, after initial assignment to patrol, Troopers will have the opportunity to apply to one of the many specialty functions within the ISP. These specialty functions include, Drug Enforcement, Violent Crime Investigations, Crimes against Children, Gaming, Public Corruption, Forensic Crime Scene Services, Internal Investigations, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, Air Operations, K-9 Handler, Motorcycle Unit, the Executive Protection Unit and the Academy.