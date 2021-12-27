ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Three hospitalized after car accident on Indy’s north side

By Elena Stidham, Digital Content Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZQvB_0dWSOljr00

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were transported to an area hospital in stable condition after an accident took place at the intersection of W. 38th Street and Kessler Blvd. It is said one of the victims is a minor.

Two vehicles had been involved. One of them was trying to turn at a light while the other was attempting to go straight. The turning vehicle did not have the turning light, yet the vehicle turned into the path of the vehicle going straight, striking it head-on.

Medics are on scene. At this time, nobody is seriously injured.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Person in serious condition following shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting on the far east side that left a person in serious condition. According to IMPD, the call came in just after 5 p.m. from 10157 John Marshall Dr.  Responding officers found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was in serious condition, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police: Trash truck hits canopy, kerosene dispenser at Lawrence gas station

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A driver likely suffered a medical condition before crashing a trash truck into a gas station in Lawrence Friday morning. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Friday at the Thornton’s located at 10981 Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Emergency personnel were called to the scene. The Waste Management truck hit the canopy […]
LAWRENCE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Delphi man dies in Wednesday night crash

DELPHI, Ind. — A two-vehicle crash left a Delphi man dead Wednesday night. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Old State Road 25 approximately one quarter mile southwest of Delphi, Indiana. When a deputy arrived on the scene, they found extensive damage to a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro passenger car and a […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Construction worker electrocuted in Bargersville after excavator struck power lines

BARGERSVILLE, Ind — A construction worker is in critical condition after being electrocuted during a construction accident. According to the Bargersville Fire Department, a construction worker was doing some work excavating on Whiteland Road this afternoon when he accidentally struck some powerlines with his excavator. The worker was believed to be attempting to free the […]
BARGERSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#North Side#Traffic Accident#Weather#Fox 59
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX59

Anderson man suspected of killing girlfriend caught at Massachusetts rest stop, police say

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — An Indiana man suspected of killing his girlfriend just days before Christmas has been apprehended at a rest stop along a Massachusetts highway, state police said Friday. Massachusetts State Police troopers and federal marshals located Alexander Ortiz, 36, of Anderson, Indiana, parked in a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Newton […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting claimed one life on Indy’s north side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at Creators’ Club around 3:27 p.m. at 2006 E. 46th Street, an area near 46th and Keystone. After arriving, officers reportedly found an adult male with injuries consistent with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman shot outside Castleton bar on Sunday dies from injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said the woman shot outside Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton on Sunday morning has died as a result of her injuries. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near Castleton Square Mall. The woman was originally […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Triple shooting leaves 2 dead, including teen, on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting with two crime scenes has left two people dead and another injured on Indy’s north side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Rue De Margot Drive, near 71st and Michigan Road. Officers reportedly found two victims outside of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy