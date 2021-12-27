ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

‘Major crash’ on US-280 blocked westbound, 2 eastbound lanes

By Aubree Bailey
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9Qjg_0dWSO2IX00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A major crash near mile point 8.9 on US-280 blocked all westbound and 2 two eastbound turn lanes Sunday night.

Tuscaloosa police arrest, charge man for early morning murder of 39-year-old

The crash occurred near Hugh Daniel Drive in Birmingham. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

All lanes appear to be clear as of Monday morning.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

2 people dead after two-vehicle collision in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people died following a two-vehicle collision in Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department has identified the victims as Bessie Lee Cameron and her son Troy Lee Cameron. The crash occurred on 15th Street near Cloverdale Road around 12:30 p.m. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, witnesses told officers that […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Hoover man found shot to death in vehicle at abandoned hotel

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 46-year-old Hoover man was found shot to death in his vehicle outside of an abandoned Bessemer hotel. According to Bessemer Police, the victim was found in his vehicle parked at the Old Knight’s Inn on 9th Avenue SW in Bessemer Thursday afternoon. Police said the inn is an abandoned and […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested in Texas for Christmas Day murder of Birmingham 42-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that an arrest has been made in Texas in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old on Christmas Day. Micah Spratt, 40, of Texas, was taken into custody Friday by the Dallas Police Department in connection to the murder of Raymond Cotton, Jr. Cotton died on […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Murder#Wiat#Us280 Wb Mp#Algo Bhm
CBS 42

WATCH: 3 homes, Glencoe middle and high schools damaged by storms in Etowah Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency reports that a storm Wednesday night damaged multiple homes and building including Glencoe Middle School and Glencoe High School. Near 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Gadsden/Etowah Co. EMA received a report of damages in Glencoe. First responders and EMA personnel examined the area and found that […]
GLENCOE, AL
CBS 42

LIVE: Storm reports begin flowing in from across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storm reports have begun flowing in from communities in west Alabama after a significant weather system moved through the area Wednesday evening. Below are reports sent to the National Weather Center. 8:59 p.m. – A pole barn was destroyed. Moderate damage to one home. Minor damage to a second home in […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

22 homicides reported in Tuscaloosa County in 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been a deadly year for gun violence in Tuscaloosa County, with 22 people who were killed in 2021, 16 of whom were killed in Tuscaloosa city limits. Georgia Black says she is fed up with all the killings and violence. She is calling on the community to stop the violence. […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama town celebrates NYE with a fiery tradition

BLACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Along the Alabama-Florida line, one of the most unusual New Year’s Eve traditions takes place. The town of Black in Geneva County hosts its annual ‘Fireball Toss’ where balls of yarn are soaked in kerosene and then lit on fire. It allows a person a few seconds to handle before getting […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

As COVID cases rise, Alabamians exercise caution to enjoy NYE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With COVID-19 cases surging in Alabama, many health experts believe it isn’t wise to go to large New Year’s Eve parties. “You will undoubtedly come into contact with someone who has it, who may not even know it. And it is very, very contagious. Maybe more so from other variants we’ve […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy