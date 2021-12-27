‘Major crash’ on US-280 blocked westbound, 2 eastbound lanes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A major crash near mile point 8.9 on US-280 blocked all westbound and 2 two eastbound turn lanes Sunday night.Tuscaloosa police arrest, charge man for early morning murder of 39-year-old
The crash occurred near Hugh Daniel Drive in Birmingham. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
All lanes appear to be clear as of Monday morning.
Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 1