Maumelle, AR

World War II veteran from Maumelle celebrates 100th birthday

 5 days ago

MAUMELLE, Ark. —Leville Stephens of Maumelle, a veteran of World War II, turned 100 years old Sunday.

His birthday was celebrated with a carefully planned party at the Sheraton Little Rock Midtown Hotel

Hattie and Leville Stephens

“It feels wonderful, blessed,” Hattie Stephens, Leville’s wife, said. “Without the Lord, we could not have done it.”

“I love people, and I continue to hope that God keeps blessing all of us that we will have our freedom and justice, for all of us, thank you,” Leville said.

Private first-class Stephens served in the pacific during World War II.

Leville Stephens’ 100th birthday cake

Hattie Stephens grew up in Little Rock, in fact, she says she was born on property that is now occupied by the hotel that hosted Leville’s party

