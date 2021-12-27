ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Feige on Why Marvel's Spider-Man Reboot Avoided Villains Doc Ock and Green Goblin

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Feige of Marvel Studios says rebooting Spider-Man meant going where no Sony Spider-Man movie had gone before: into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since swinging into a civil war between the Avengers in 2016, the Peter Parker (Tom Holland) of the MCU exclusively faced foes that Spidey predecessors Tobey Maguire and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 2

Related
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Why Marvel#Avengers#Mcu#Spidey#Sony Pictures#Multiverse
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Exits Film With Chris Evans, But Now He’ll Reteam Up With A Knives Out Co-Star

For Marvel fans looking forward to that Black Widow/Captain America reunion, those dreams have been dashed, as Scarlett Johansson has exited the Apple TV+ adventure film Ghosted with Chris Evans. While fans may be disappointed, they may have another reason to watch the romantic adventure now. Johansson leaving the production has cleared the lane for an unexpected Knives Out reunion.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Tom Holland Surprised Chris Evans in Marvel Audition by Doing a Flip

With six Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances now under his belt and his third flagship Spider-Man movie breaking box office records around the world, it's safe to say that Tom Holland is the definitive wall-crawler for some Marvel fans. Holland landed the part of Spider-Man back in 2015, just over a year after Andrew Garfield's final Spider-Man movie was released to poor reviews and less-than-stellar box office, and he's been with us ever since. Finding Holland for the part was a key component for Marvel Studios when they secured a deal with Sony to make Spider-Man movies and one moment in his audition may have been what really helped him land the part, actually flipping around.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

See What Scott Eastwood Could Look Like As Wolverine In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a constantly growing place, and Phase Four has already been a doozy. But there are a number of beloved characters that fans are hoping to see make their entrance, especially the X-Men. And now we can see what actor Scott Eastwood might look like as Wolverine in the MCU.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 leak says Marvel will intro a new superhero team we’ve been waiting for

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most highly-anticipated MCU project of 2022. That’s especially considering what has just happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has only just begun learning what the multiverse is about, foolishly thinking that it might have been his spell that triggered the events in No Way Home. The truth is much bigger than that, however. The current multiverse issues would not be possible without the events in Loki. The best part of Doctor Strange 2 is that it will include amazing cameos in the movie because it’s a multiverse adventure. And the multiverse lets Marvel do whatever it wants. For example, a new report claims Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the Inhumans, on top of all the other crazy cameos. Mind you, some MCU spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy