ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mt. Juliet officers arrest man wanted out of Colorado

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbpKN_0dWSMvFT00

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday night, Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man in a car stolen from Colorado.

SEE ALSO: 12-year-old dead after shooting in Orange Mound

The city’s license place reader, the Guardian Shield, alerted officers to the stolen 2021 Kia Forte. The car had been stolen from Colorado on December 16.

CRIME TRACKER : Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee

Officers intercepted the car off of Providence Parkway around 8:30 p.m. A man in the car was wanted on a violation of parole warrant for first-degree burglary in colorado. He was arrested by Mt. Juliet police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Middle Tennessee#Mt#Juliet#Kia Forte#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy