Mt. Juliet officers arrest man wanted out of Colorado

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday night, Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man in a car stolen from Colorado.

The city’s license place reader, the Guardian Shield, alerted officers to the stolen 2021 Kia Forte. The car had been stolen from Colorado on December 16.

Officers intercepted the car off of Providence Parkway around 8:30 p.m. A man in the car was wanted on a violation of parole warrant for first-degree burglary in colorado. He was arrested by Mt. Juliet police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.