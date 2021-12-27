Mt. Juliet officers arrest man wanted out of Colorado
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday night, Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man in a car stolen from Colorado.SEE ALSO: 12-year-old dead after shooting in Orange Mound
The city’s license place reader, the Guardian Shield, alerted officers to the stolen 2021 Kia Forte. The car had been stolen from Colorado on December 16.CRIME TRACKER : Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee
Officers intercepted the car off of Providence Parkway around 8:30 p.m. A man in the car was wanted on a violation of parole warrant for first-degree burglary in colorado. He was arrested by Mt. Juliet police.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
