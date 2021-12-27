ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea boss Tuchel: Hudson-Odoi brilliant for victory over Aston Villa

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hailed the performance of Callum Hudson-Odoi for victory over Aston Villa. Tuchel was delighted with the winger's contribution on Sunday. He said, "I think he was brilliant today and we forced...

www.tribalfootball.com

