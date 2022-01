The Cincinnati Bearcats had a prime opportunity to do two things Friday: advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship and legitimize Group of Five schools claiming coveted spots in the College Football Playoff in the future. While their efforts came up short of sending them to the big dance, there’s a case to be made that they did plenty to justify similarly dominant programs going to the playoff in the future.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO