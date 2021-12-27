ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This 'Floki' Themed Knockoff Coin Is Up 405% Today After Elon Musk's Tweet, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night even as Dogecoin fell and Shiba Inu rose. What Happened: Santa Floki (CRYPTO: HOHOHO) is up 405% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000163 at press time. The coin has surged over...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Elon Musk Makes Another Impossible Tesla Promise For 2022

When it comes to bold claims about future products, no one tops Tesla's CEO. Elon Musk is the master of promising that groundbreaking technology is "coming soon," but Tesla has missed its fair share of these deadlines. A few examples include autonomous cars coming in two years (promised in 2016), one million robotaxis on the road (promised by 2020), and countless delayed vehicle launches like the Roadster, Semi, and Cybertruck.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
tokenpost.com

Elon Musk shares thoughts on Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto

Tesla CEO is known for his market-moving tweets on crypto and is believed to be behind some of the price swings of even the world’s largest crypto by market volume, Bitcoin. In a recent interview, the tech billionaire shared his views on Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and his guess on who the BTC creator, Satoshi Nakamoto might be.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB 2022 Burn Roadmap Released, Elon Musk Says DOGE Is Better Than Anything Else, SundaeSwap Completes Its Audit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Why does Elon Musk favor Dogecoin more than Bitcoin? What does SHIB’s 2022 burn roadmap say? Read U.Today’s news digest to find out!. More great news from Bigger Entertainment stirred the Shiba Inu community yesterday: the firm has released the meme coin’s bigger burn roadmap for 2022. According to this document, SHIB burn initiatives are scheduled to happen every month. Apart from that, SHIB supporters will be able to enjoy various treats and events, such as the Shib Lovers merch campaign, the Shib SuperBurn event for soccer fans and NFT Madness for basketball lovers.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Unlikely to Rally in 2022, According to Market Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knockoffs#Shib#Sinu#Doca#Bsc#Busd#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Tg#Santafloki
MarketWatch

Nio's stock pulls back, after soaring about 15% the previous session

Shares of Nio Inc. pulled back 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after soaring 14.8% the previous session, which was the biggest one-day gain since it rocketed 17.4% on March. 9. Thursday's rally in the China-based electric vehicle maker's stock occurred despite no releases or filings from the company, and followed a 3-day losing streak in which shed 6.5% to close Wednesday at $28.25, or just above the Dec. 20 14-month closing low of $28.16. Nio's stock has underperformed its China-based EV-maker peers by a wide margin in 2021, as it has shed 33.5% while shares of XPeng Inc. have climbed 14.2% and Li Auto Inc. have gained 10.8%. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc.'s stock has soared 51.7% year to date and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.2%. Based on the latest exchange data, short interest in Nio's stock as a percent of float, or publicly tradeable shares, was 3.78%, compared with 2.52% for XPeng, 3.04% for Li Auto and 3.2% for Tesla.
STOCKS
luxurylaunches.com

Can you spot the difference – A Chinese lookalike of Elon Musk has left the world’s richest man in a fix.

Do you believe in doppelgangers? Folk wisdom has it that everyone has a doppelganger. Some people think there are seven look-alikes of us worldwide, not just one. They could be the perfect duplicate of you, with your mother’s eyes, your father’s nose, and probably better hair! The world’s richest man Elon Musk seems to have found one of his look-alikes in China. In the eastern China province of Jiangsu, the unnamed man from Suzhou has become an overnight sensation owing to his uncanny resemblance to the SpaceX CEO. There has already been so much brouhaha over their likeness the viral news has reached Musk himself.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptopolitan.com

Elon Musk’s tweets in 2021 that influenced crypto trading

Elon Musk has always influenced the crypto market in one way or another. Musk once expressed his love for Dogecoin and sent the meme coin’s values flying over 50% within a day. A meme tweeted by Elon Musk about Bitcoin led to the highest price value of Bitcoin a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy