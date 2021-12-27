This 'Floki' Themed Knockoff Coin Is Up 405% Today After Elon Musk's Tweet, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Do you believe in doppelgangers? Folk wisdom has it that everyone has a doppelganger. Some people think there are seven look-alikes of us worldwide, not just one. They could be the perfect duplicate of you, with your mother’s eyes, your father’s nose, and probably better hair! The world’s richest man Elon Musk seems to have found one of his look-alikes in China. In the eastern China province of Jiangsu, the unnamed man from Suzhou has become an overnight sensation owing to his uncanny resemblance to the SpaceX CEO. There has already been so much brouhaha over their likeness the viral news has reached Musk himself.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO