Nailers Bested by Cyclones at WesBanco
Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Nailers aleady trailed 3-1 late in the 2nd period. Griffin coraled the puck and skated through the defense, over to Mingo. He was true to make it 4-1 Cincinnati.
Now in the 3rd, Wyatt Eggy wristed it from afar. The assist came from Jesse Schultz and it was 5-1 Cyclones. Cincinnati goes on to win 7-1.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0