Wheeling, WV

Nailers Bested by Cyclones at WesBanco

WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Nailers aleady trailed 3-1 late in the 2nd period. Griffin coraled the puck and skated through the defense, over to Mingo. He was true to make it 4-1 Cincinnati.

Now in the 3rd, Wyatt Eggy wristed it from afar. The assist came from Jesse Schultz and it was 5-1 Cyclones. Cincinnati goes on to win 7-1.

