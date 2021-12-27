Cowboys clinch NFC East title ahead of Week 16 rematch vs. Washington Football Team

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Neal also tested positive for the virus on Sept. 25, meaning he was not required to test again for 90 days from that date. That ended a week ago, and coincidentally he drew a positive on what was presumably one of first tests since that break.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO