Cowboys clinch NFC East title ahead of Week 16 rematch vs. Washington Football Team

ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys are once again king of the NFC East....

ourcommunitynow.com

The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tough Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon. Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be the third game that Neal has had...
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys linebacker tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Neal also tested positive for the virus on Sept. 25, meaning he was not required to test again for 90 days from that date. That ended a week ago, and coincidentally he drew a positive on what was presumably one of first tests since that break.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys want to be home in playoffs, but need to be home to reach Super Bowl

Let’s just call it what it is, the Dallas Cowboys are a different team at home than they are on the road. That has been the case all season and they provided additional proof of that in their record-setting 56-14 demolition of the Washington Football Team Sunday night, hours after clinching the NFC East title.
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
