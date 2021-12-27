Cowboys clinch NFC East title ahead of Week 16 rematch vs. Washington Football Team

Yesterday we found out we lost a legend, John Madden is sadly no longer with us. However, I learned he wasn't a fan of doing Cowboys games for one reason. I wanted to do a lovely tribute to John Madden with my favorite moments of him calling Cowboys games. My...
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of murder charges last month after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, recently visited the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. Rittenhouse posted images from The Star on Instagram on Monday. One image shows the Cowboys’ outside practice field and another...
After making a return to the field in 2020 after not playing in 2019, the Dallas Cowboys signed Randy Gregory to a 1-year, $1.92 million deal. This season has been the best of Gregory's career, starting nine games and recording six sacks. His success will likely warrant a raise next season.
The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, in what is shaping up to be a huge game for the struggling Cardinals. The Cowboys dominated the Washington Football Team last weekend and are a 6.5-point favorite over Arizona, per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook.
It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have good linebackers. But at the moment, they don’t have enough linebackers. There were, entering Wednesday's workout at The Star here in Frisco, four guys healthy and ready to go Sunday as the 11-4 NFC East champs prepare to play host to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon. Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be the third game that Neal has had...
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Neal also tested positive for the virus on Sept. 25, meaning he was not required to test again for 90 days from that date. That ended a week ago, and coincidentally he drew a positive on what was presumably one of first tests since that break.
Let’s just call it what it is, the Dallas Cowboys are a different team at home than they are on the road. That has been the case all season and they provided additional proof of that in their record-setting 56-14 demolition of the Washington Football Team Sunday night, hours after clinching the NFC East title.
Dak Prescott torched the Washington Football Team on Sunday, racking up passing stats good enough to earn him yet another weekly award and move him higher in the Top 10 of quarterbacks leaguewide. But it may actually be his legs that prove to be the missing piece to the offensive puzzle this season.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
