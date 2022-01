According to the statement, the teacher quarantined herself in the plane’s bathroom for five hours after finding out that she had COVID-19. Her throat began to hurt about halfway through her flight. She had brought some rapid test kits with her in case she needed them while traveling. “I just took my Coronavirus rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within two seconds, the test came back positive,” the woman said.

