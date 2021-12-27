ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Japanese shares fall on Omicron concerns, SoftBank drags

By Junko Fujita
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Monday, with SoftBank Group (9984.T) leading declines, as concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant's impact offset gains in heavyweight technology stocks.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 0.2% to 28,721.58 by 0215 GMT, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) slipped 0.30% 1,980.71.

Global technology investor SoftBank Group (9984.T) fell 1.99% on news that Credit Suisse is seeking information through U.S. courts, which could lead to it taking legal action in Britain against the Japanese company to recover certain funds. read more

"We do not have market moving events at home or abroad, and many people are still away from the markets, it is hard to make active bets," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.35 billion, compared with the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days.

"Under this environment investors chose to bet on a particular group of stocks, which were heavyweight chip-related, and any other shares were sold for an excuse of fears for the Omicron," Kamada added.

Technology shares advanced, with chip-related Tokyo Electron (8035.T) and Advantest rising 1.67% and 0.37%, respectively. Game maker Sony Group (6758.T) gained 0.81% and medical equipment maker Terumo climbed 0.78%.

Retailers, meanwhile, took a hit as more cases of the highly transmissible variant were found in Japan, raising concerns of tighter curbs slowing the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Uniqlo clothing shop operator Fast Retailing (9983.T) was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 1.75%.

Home interior goods retailer Nitori Holdings (9843.T) tumbled 7.38% and Muji-brand retail stores Ryohin Keikaku (7453.T) lost 1.65%.

There were 64 advancers on the Nikkei index against 152 decliners.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks ring out 2021 on a quiet note

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS RING OUT 2021 ON A QUIET NOTE (1604 EST/2104 GMT) Wall Street major indexes ended modestly red in light trading on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.41% higher to $344.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.97 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Omicron#Technology Stocks#Covid#Japanese#Topix#Topx#Tachibana Securities#Tokyo Electron#Sony Group#Terumo#Uniqlo#Fast Retailing#Nitori Holdings#Muji
MarketWatch

Dow down 61 points on losses in Procter & Gamble, Microsoft shares

Behind negative returns for shares of Procter & Gamble and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 61 points, or 0.2%, lower, as shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) and Microsoft (MSFT) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Procter & Gamble's shares have declined $1.33, or 0.8%, while those of Microsoft have dropped $2.32, or 0.7%, combining for a roughly 24-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Reuters

Global Markets in 2021: Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - For global financial markets, the second year of the COVID pandemic has been nearly as dramatic as the first. The stocks bulls have stayed firmly in charge, surging energy and food prices have turbo-charged inflation, rattling the bond markets, while China has seen $1 trillion wipeouts in its heavyweight tech and property sectors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Biogen Shares Are Falling Today

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is trading lower Thursday morning after Samsung BioLogics denied that its parent company, Samsung Group, is looking to buy Biogen. Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday that Biogen had approached Samsung for a buyout, citing investment banking sources. The deal could be reportedly valued at $42 billion.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. A survey released Friday showed Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. Hong Kong jumped...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) sank 0.21% to $1,086.19 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.10% to 15,766.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $157.30 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks flat amid omicron concerns

U.S. stocks traded mostly flat amid lingering worries about the coronavirus omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 34 points, or 0.09%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.10% and 0.12%, respectively. Traders will focus on a key housing report. The National Association of Realtors is out...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as metal stocks drag

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower in thin year-end trading on Wednesday as weaker metal stocks offset a rally in pharmaceutical firms ahead of the expiration of monthly derivatives. Snapping two sessions of gains, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed down 0.1% at 17,213.60 and the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears

HONG KONG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders stayed in riskier currencies and asset classes like equities. A variety of asset classes from oil...
WORLD
Reuters

Japanese shares jump on strong Wall St finish, tech firms shine

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares jumped on Tuesday, with heavyweight technology stocks leading the charge, after strong U.S. retail sales data drove Wall Street to a strong overnight finish and eased some fears around the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Also powering risk sentiment, data showed a surge in Japan's...
STOCKS
Reuters

Omicron worries drag Thai baht lower, Malaysia stocks up 1%

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Thai baht weakened on Monday as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant dimmed tourism prospects and stoked worries of a slowdown in economic recovery, while a rally in glove makers helped Malaysian equities jump 1%. Coronavirus cases have risen sharply in Japan and China,...
MARKETS
Reuters

Japanese shares end higher on Wall St boost, airlines shine

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Thursday, tracking a strong overnight finish on Wall Street, while positive data from a South African study on the Omicron COVID-19 variant lifted airline stocks. The Nikkei share average (.N225) jumped 0.83% to close at 28,798.37, marking its third straight...
STOCKS
Reuters

Foreigners sell Japanese shares in the week to Dec. 17

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese shares in the week to Dec. 17 on concerns over Omicron coronavirus variant and rate increases signalled by major central banks. They net sold 310.6 billion yen ($2.72 billion) worth of Japanese stocks last week, after buying 239 billion yen...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy