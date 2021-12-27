ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The pandemic pushed nearly 100 million people in poverty. They're struggling to escape

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDipali Roy couldn't afford to eat. She and her husband, Pradip Roy, were garment workers in Bangladesh when the Covid-19 pandemic hit last spring, leading to mass layoffs at their factory. Like millions of people around the world, both lost their jobs in the capital city of Dhaka, where...

Phys.org

A 'big push' to lift people out of poverty

A field experiment in India led by MIT antipoverty researchers has produced a striking result: A one-time boost of capital improves the condition of the very poor even a decade later. The experiment, based on a "Targeting the Ultra-Poor" (TUP) program that aids people living in extreme poverty, generated positive...
INFORUM

New Americans face unique struggles during pandemic

EDITOR’S NOTE: It's called "The Great Resignation," a seismic upheaval in the workforce that is reshaping today's economy. This week, Forum Communication Co. reporters will look at The Great Resignation's profound effects on workers and businesses across the region in our multi-part series, "Help Wanted." Since the start of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

UNICEF estimates 100 million additional children in poverty due to Covid

To mark its 75th anniversary, UNICEF has released a report into how Covid-19 has impacted all areas of children's lives including access to education and mental health. CNBC's Tania Bryer spoke to Omar Abdi, UNICEF's Deputy Executive Director for Programmes about the paper which suggests the pandemic has put children at a higher risk of violence, has led to an increase in child labour and will cause a rise in child marriages between now and the end of the decade.
KIDS
albuquerquenews.net

OIC nations pledge fund for Afghanistan as millions face hunger, poverty

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has vowed to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as the country is witnessing a major crisis with millions facing poverty and hunger. Pakistan organised a summit of foreign ministers from the OIC. An OIC resolution released...
CHARITIES
caringmagazine.org

What is the reality for Americans facing pandemic poverty?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to embrace a “new normal” through the continuous changes that occurred since the first lockdown in 2020. As we slowly transition to in-person activities, there have been mixed feelings about what to expect. For some of us, this means returning to work, or...
HOMELESS
Scientist

Pandemic Amplifies Postdoc Struggles

When the pandemic struck in the US last year, a group of researchers from the University of Chicago was in the process of analyzing the results of a 2019 survey about the job satisfaction and career plans of more than 6,000 postdocs. “We realized that we needed to do another...
COLLEGES
BBC

Period poverty: Covid pandemic makes tampons a luxury

A school which donates free tampons and towels to girls who can't afford them said the pandemic is making everyday essentials a luxury. Milford Haven School in Pembrokeshire has said there's also been increases in free school meal claims and food bank referrals. The project also says there is a...
BUSINESS
