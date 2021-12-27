ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Airport reporting fewer flight delays and cancelations

By Amelia Mugavero
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1Xop_0dWSKfaL00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of flight delays and cancelations continue across the country as major airlines like United and Delta have cut flights due to staff shortages and COVID-19. But in spite of it all, travel ran smoothly at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

“We’re so getting to see each other again to spend time with family. My mom’s out in Troy. My grandma’s out there as well, so I’m going to go see them,” said traveler Tiara Rea-Palmer.

Top story: Neighbors detail what led up to dog attacks, shooting in Lake St. Louis

Rea-Palmer and her wife, Adriann, just arrived from California on Sunday for an extended Christmas. It’s is the first time they’ve seen their St. Louis family in two years due to the pandemic.

“I’m just super excited. It’s been way too long. I’ve been bugging her ever since I knew she was coming up for flight details. I miss her a lot. We’re really close and it’s been hard with the pandemic,” Rea-Palmer said.

There have been some hiccups and uncertainty for many travelers, with large crowds, ride-shares, and flight cancelations.

“Did have issues getting an Uber and left that kind of transportation. Not a lot of availability in California. We got canceled on and it was a mad rush the airport. But the fight for us was okay,” Adriann Rea-Palmer said.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, seven flights were canceled in St. Louis on Sunday – two flights on Alaska Airlines, three on Spirit, and two on Cape Air.

More than 600 flights around the U.S. were canceled Sunday.

“It’s much more than what we had this time last year… America’s traveling, so people got to be preparing for longer lines and need to take some consideration to look at websites and flights ahead of time,” said Roger Lotz, St. Louis Airport spokesman.

There’s also been more than 70 minor delays at the airport as well, according to FlightAware.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Delta, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
City
Troy, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Commercial building on fire in north St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A commercial building was on fire Friday morning in north St. Louis. The fire broke out at that building located in the 2900 block of North Newstead at about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOx 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#United#Flightaware Com#Spirit#Cape Air#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Uber
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy