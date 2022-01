BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities said they were looking for an escaped inmate Wednesday night after she assaulted a deputy jailer and ran over Highway 25E into traffic. They said Juanita Olyene Robinson, 38, was taken to Pineville Community Health Care after complaining of a head injury around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. While she was waiting to be assessed, officials said she tried to escape through the ceiling of a room.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO