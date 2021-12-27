SPHL Glance

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice.
The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy.
Eye On The Opponent
The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Dallas, ppd. Winnipeg at...
West Virginia (11-1, 0-0) vs. No. 17 Texas (10-2, 0-0) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits No. 17 Texas as Big 12 play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with 11 wins and six losses.
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m. Carolina at Columbus, 1 p.m. Montreal at Florida, 1 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 2 p.m. Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders,...
Calgary Flames (15-7-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-17-4, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +120, Flames -145; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over Seattle. The Kraken are 2-7-0 against division opponents. Seattle averages 9.0...
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Theo Akwuba tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to a 71-55 win over Appalachian State on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams. Jordan Brown had 16 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (6-5). Ty Harper added 12...
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — California at Washington St. ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla. CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas. 3:30 p.m. ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff...
In addition to the top 10 sports stories of the year, there were many other highlights during the 2021 calendar year:. Stone wins multiple titles: Bettendorf swimming standout Alex Stone captured individual titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles at the state meet in Feburary in Marion. Stone, an Indiana recruit, swam 20.67 seconds to take the 50 and 45.17 in the 100. He also was part of the Bulldogs' runner-up 400 free relay and fourth place 200 free relay.
Nine more games were postponed on Friday by the National Hockey League over Covid-19 issues, these following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the deadly virus. In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for Covid-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a February shutdown that would have let players compete in the Beijing Olympics.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract. INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Nate Hinton to a 10-day contract. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dakota Mathias to a 10-day contract. MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Kyle Guy, Fs Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith to...
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas tied a season-high scoring 25 points and Warith Alatishe added 16 and Oregon State's starting lineup filled statistical columns while beating Utah 88-76 on Thursday night. With the exception of 11 seconds early Oregon State led the entire way. The Beavers (3-10, 1-2...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Coaches James Franklin and Sam Pittman are concentrating on the players who actually will be on the field for Penn State and No. 22 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. That's no disrespect to the talented collection of players who opted...
