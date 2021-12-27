DIA expecting travel surge this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport told FOX31 two of the busiest travel days of the year will be Monday and Wednesday with more than 200,000 people passing through the airport.

Nearly 3 million passengers are expected to travel through DIA between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3, which is about 5% fewer than the same period in 2019.

Between 60,000 and 70,000 passengers will pass through TSA checkpoints.

One traveler told FOX31, “It was full but the airport experience was pretty smooth.” Others coping with delays said it is a frustrating experience, but it’s worth it to be able to spend time with family and friends.

“There’s always a silver lining,” one traveler off to see loved ones said.

Flightaware.com reported less than a hundred flight cancellations (95) on Sunday evening. Travel experts recommend leaving early to avoid traffic issues and long lines at the baggage counter.

Be prepared to follow COVID-19 public health guidelines in your departure and arrival airports and on the plane. Masks are required at DIA.

It is also a good idea to check your airline’s website before travel for information about expected delays.

