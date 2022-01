Stocks closed lower Monday as investors continued to price in COVID-19 omicron variant fears. Reopening stocks like airlines, financial companies, restaurants and hotels, and more, dragged on the major indexes as businesses and events took a pause over the weekend amid rising case numbers in metropolitan areas. This comes a week after the Federal Reserve announced it plans to speed up its asset tapering timeline in January and institute three rate hikes next year. Is that plan aging well? Robert Conzo, CEO of The Wealth Alliance, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss market movement, how stocks could close out the year, what the Fed could do in 2022, and more.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO