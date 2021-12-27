CHP: Woman dies after being hit by car on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died after she was hit by a car on a highway in Fresno on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:00 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report that a woman was walking along the right shoulder of Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue.

Within minutes, several more people had placed emergency calls to report the woman was walking across the highway before she got onto her hands and knees and started crawling around in the roadway.

While investigating, officers say they learned a 40-year-old homeless woman had been crossing the highway when the rolling suitcase she was carrying was hit by a truck.

Traffic was backed up on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue following the accident. (Photo: Caltrans)

The woman reportedly started crawling around the highway as she tried to gather up all of her belongings that spilled out of the suitcase into the road.

At this time, authorities say she was hit by another car and received fatal injuries to her head and body.

Both drivers stopped after the incident and have been cooperating with investigators.

All southbound lanes of the 99 near Belmont were shut down following the crash and have since reopened.

