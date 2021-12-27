ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

CHP: Woman dies after being hit by car on Highway 99

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1hEC_0dWSJ6w400

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died after she was hit by a car on a highway in Fresno on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:00 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report that a woman was walking along the right shoulder of Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue.

Within minutes, several more people had placed emergency calls to report the woman was walking across the highway before she got onto her hands and knees and started crawling around in the roadway.

While investigating, officers say they learned a 40-year-old homeless woman had been crossing the highway when the rolling suitcase she was carrying was hit by a truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfjRe_0dWSJ6w400
Traffic was backed up on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue following the accident. (Photo: Caltrans)
RELATED STORY | Fresno man killed after being struck by vehicle in Madera County

The woman reportedly started crawling around the highway as she tried to gather up all of her belongings that spilled out of the suitcase into the road.

At this time, authorities say she was hit by another car and received fatal injuries to her head and body.

Both drivers stopped after the incident and have been cooperating with investigators.

All southbound lanes of the 99 near Belmont were shut down following the crash and have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 18

Patrick Hill
5d ago

There are a lot of homeless and vagrants in this area. They wear dark clothing and are hard to see

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Grapevine is back open, CHP escorting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is back open and California Highway Patrol escorts are beginning southbound and northbound, according to CHP and Caltrans. The pass will reopen, but expect delays over the pass, CPH said. CHP is also asking drivers to keep monitoring the weather and roadway conditions. CHP will begin by escorting drivers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead and another person is injured following a shooting in Merced on Thursday. According to the Merced Police Department, a call about gunshots heard was received shortly before 5:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of W Street. Officers arrived to find the two victims suffering gunshot wounds outside […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after man killed in Christmas Eve assault in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is under arrest following the death of a 21-year-old who was assaulted on Christmas Eve – and succumbed to his injuries and passed away Thursday morning, police say. According to the Visalia Police Department, Joshua Ryan Portillo was identified following numerous tips received. Detectives were able to identify Portillo […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dog death investigation underway in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of a dog’s death in Tulare County is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted around 2:00 p.m. to a report of a dog that was killed outside of Ducor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on 800-808-0488. Tips can […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#The 99#Traffic Accident#Ksee Kgpe#Caltrans
YourCentralValley.com

Firefighters rescue two people from burning home in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are now recovering after firefighters saved them from a house fire on Wednesday night. Around 10:00 p.m., firefighters were called out to the area of Millbrook and Swift avenues for a report of a fire alarm going off inside of a home. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Grapevine is closed due to snow and ice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is closed in both directions due to snow and ice, according to California Highway Patrol. Highway 58 is still open at this time. Northbound traffic is being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic, according to Caltrans. Southbound traffic is being turned around at Grapevine Road. There is no […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourCentralValley.com

Police warn of dangers of New Year celebratory gunfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Each year in Fresno, thousands of rounds are fired off to ring in the New Year, but officials are warning against the celebratory gunfire, saying it is dangerous and comes with many consequences. “It went through my roof my ceiling, and then landed on my carpet about eight feet from me,” […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2021 Crime Trends: Fresno County sees alarming spike in vehicle part thefts, homicides increase in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Law enforcement officials are looking back at 2021 and are noticing some concerning crime trends across the Central Valley. It’s not just one particular trend that’s concerning officials with both the Clovis Police Department and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office, but they say there are a few trends with theft they’re […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 26-year-old man shot by police in Fresno named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man shot by police near a Fresno park last week was identified by the police department. In a statement released Tuesday, department officials stated that 26-year-old Ryan Brooks was the person who on Dec. 22 allegedly brandished a firearm near Fort Washington and Friant roads and said that he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire forces 13 out of their homes in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in an apartment complex in Fresno left the building’s 13 residents temporarily without a home on Tuesday. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 9:00 a.m. in the area of Chestnut and Holland avenues. Firefighters from both Fresno and Clovis fire departments worked together to extinguish the fire […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy