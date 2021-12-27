Rodgers Gifting Record-Setting Ball to Brett Favre’s Grandson, per Fox Broadcast

Rodgers is making a classy gesture after overtaking Favre during Saturday’s 24–22 win over the Browns as the Packers’ all-time leader in touchdown passes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made history during Saturday’s 24–22 win over the Browns, throwing the 443rd touchdown pass of his career to surpass Brett Favre as the all-time leader in Packers history. As it turns out, the record-setting football will be staying within the Green Bay family—or, more specifically, the Favre family.

After Rodgers broke the record, the Fox broadcast of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman revealed that Rodgers would be sending the football to Favre’s grandson, Parker, who’s 11 years old.

“And if Parker’s anything like Papa, he’ll be out there throwing it in the yard next week,” Aikman quipped.

Rodgers reached the milestone in 211 games—44 fewer than Favre. He’s thrown 93 interceptions compared to Favre's 286 with Green Bay. Each player has won three league MVP awards and one Super Bowl title.

After Rodgers broke the record, the Packers shared a video of Favre congratulating Rodgers on Twitter—with Favre issuing a challenge to Rodgers at the end:

“Hey 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, check out Packer Central .