ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rodgers Gifting Record-Setting Ball to Brett Favre’s Grandson, per Fox Broadcast

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsEML_0dWSIedC00

Rodgers is making a classy gesture after overtaking Favre during Saturday’s 24–22 win over the Browns as the Packers’ all-time leader in touchdown passes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made history during Saturday’s 24–22 win over the Browns, throwing the 443rd touchdown pass of his career to surpass Brett Favre as the all-time leader in Packers history. As it turns out, the record-setting football will be staying within the Green Bay family—or, more specifically, the Favre family.

After Rodgers broke the record, the Fox broadcast of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman revealed that Rodgers would be sending the football to Favre’s grandson, Parker, who’s 11 years old.

“And if Parker’s anything like Papa, he’ll be out there throwing it in the yard next week,” Aikman quipped.

Rodgers reached the milestone in 211 games—44 fewer than Favre. He’s thrown 93 interceptions compared to Favre's 286 with Green Bay. Each player has won three league MVP awards and one Super Bowl title.

After Rodgers broke the record, the Packers shared a video of Favre congratulating Rodgers on Twitter—with Favre issuing a challenge to Rodgers at the end:

“Hey 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, check out Packer Central .

Comments / 0

Related
AceShowbiz

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have 'Non-Traditional Relationship'

The 'Divergent' actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who announced engagement this year, reportedly have 'a different, non-traditional relationship.'. AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and her husband-to-be Aaron Rodgers have an atypical relationship, a source claimed. "They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the "Divergent" actress told PEOPLE.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Aaron Rodgers
profootballnetwork.com

Vikings vs. Packers Prediction, Pick: Can the Vikings beat Aaron Rodgers on Sunday Night Football?

Packers -6.5 (Odds provided by DraftKBalesings Sportsbook) The stakes are as high as they can be in this game. The Vikings are playing for their shot at the postseason, while the Packers are trying to control where the NFC side of the playoffs will take place. We’ve consistently seen Aaron Rodgers step up in big situations, but can Kirk Cousins match him in this game?
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Browns#History Packer Central
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Best Player He’s Ever Played With

Aaron Rodgers has played with many great players over his 17-year career with the Green Bay Packers. But according to the superstar quarterback himself, one of these players stands a cut above the rest. Earlier this week, Rodgers called wide receiver Davante Adams the best player he’s ever taken the...
NFL
ESPN

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he won't take long after season to decide future

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers is willing to make one promise when it comes to his future: The Packers quarterback won't take too long after this season to decide it. Rodgers, 38, offered a glimpse Wednesday into what his thought process will be when deciding what he wants to do next season. And he left all possibilities -- from returning to the Packers to playing for another team to retirement -- on the table.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy