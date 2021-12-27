This Blazers-Mavericks Trade Lands CJ McCollum In Dallas

As you may have seen, LeBron James recently provoked the ire of Golden State Warriors fans, along with pedants, scolds and objective reality fact-checkers. His crime? The following sentences, delivered after yet another frustrating Lakers loss: “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for our record. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for guys out because everybody, besides I think, like, Golden State and Phoenix, everybody has guys out.” A rather quick, bafflingly untrue comment positing that the Warriors are fielding their full squad in the midst of the recent COVID-19 surge blasting through the NBA’s ranks.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO