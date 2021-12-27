ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders place four in COVID-19 protocols, activate one

buffalonynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Islanders placed forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise and Oliver Wahlstrom on the COVID-19 list on Sunday. The moves were made as the team returned to practice after the NHL holiday break in which days were...

www.buffalonynews.net

