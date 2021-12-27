ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday fire in Mozart under investigation

By Ashley Kaiser
 5 days ago

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A house caught fire in the Mozart section of Wheeling Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m. The Wheeling Fire Department responded to the incident on Richmond Ave where flames engulfed the second floor of the home and smoke rushed from the windows.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, everyone is accounted for, and all occupants were able to escape unharmed.

Next door Neighbor Mark Bohlman says it came quickly and he had to evacuate him home that’s only a few short feet away from the flames.

I was watching TV, and I got a phone call from my buddy Rick. You may want to get out of the house so, I got out of the house and come outside, and I notice flames were shooting out of a second story window.

Mark Bohlman, Neighbor

Many community members gathered outside the home to make sure their neighbors were alright.  The second floor and attic were harshly damaged, leaving behind nothing but dark smoky ash.

The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating the fire so stay with 7 news for updates.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

