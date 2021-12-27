HOLIDAY WEEKEND: As multiple businesses remain closed, some locally owned are still open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While most people were still home with family on Sunday, business owners and employees made sure to be open.

Customers like Lasimba Gray said that’s just one thing that keeps him coming back to Cordelia’s Market time and time again.

“It speaks to the commitment that Cordelia’s has with their customers. They could be home and we’d understand,” he said.

Another customer, Arjun Muratee, agreed, saying, “There’s a lot of grab-and-go meals, love getting that, the shorter lines, don’t have to mess with the parking lots like the Kroger on Union. The deli meat, I come here for the deli meat too.”

For Chad Barton, owner of Black Lodge video store in midtown, staying closed on Sunday was not an option.

“Traditionally, video stores are open pretty much every day just like theaters are.”

Barton said regardless of the holiday, customers have the expectation to be able to grab a movie or two whenever.

“It’s a necessity to be open on a holiday weekend. Retail especially, because we do have some retail stuff too, you just have to be in order to survive,” he said.

