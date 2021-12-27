ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

‘Not a random incident’: Fremont police investigate shooting near restaurant

By Aaron Tolentino
 5 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One victim was taken to a hospital after officers responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon near a restaurant on the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue, according to Fremont police.

An employee of an unnamed restaurant reported someone had walked in and claimed to have been shot.

The victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the shooting was “not a random incident,” although they cannot confirm what led to the shooting.

VIDEO: Police detain woman outside of San Jose Macy’s interfering with arrest of robbery suspects

Authorities say if you witnessed this incident or have any information regarding this shooting, please call the Fremont Police Department non-emergency line at 510-790-6800, extension 3.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

New California laws will change who can become a police officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In just a matter of days, several new state laws will take effect, and some of them will change police practices. In the new year, badly behaving officers will be prohibited from transferring to other law enforcement agencies. The law allows the state agency that certifies police officers to strip them of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
