‘Not a random incident’: Fremont police investigate shooting near restaurant

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One victim was taken to a hospital after officers responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon near a restaurant on the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue, according to Fremont police.

An employee of an unnamed restaurant reported someone had walked in and claimed to have been shot.

The victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the shooting was “not a random incident,” although they cannot confirm what led to the shooting.

Authorities say if you witnessed this incident or have any information regarding this shooting, please call the Fremont Police Department non-emergency line at 510-790-6800, extension 3.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

