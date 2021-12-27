Heat's Tyler Herro: Exits early Sunday after two techs

There is nothing like the experience of watching Tyler Herro. Not this year, and maybe not ever. At least not in Miami. Before you grab your pitchfork or, let’s be honest, open up Twitter, this isn’t to say he’s the most talented or even the best watch. Dwyane and Shaq and LeBron and Chris and Jimmy and Goran are all there, and this isn’t a commentary on any of them. Herro is just his own thing, a uniquely blended firecracker smoothie who with a single shot attempt makes the home crowd make a noise that might not have been possible in any previous decade. His game, by nature, is more feast or famine than those previously named, but the masses have just as short a memory for his misses as he does. The stretches where the eating is good are so propulsive they may as well be scored by Hans Zimmer.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO