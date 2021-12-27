Winter Weather Advisory posted for Monday morning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 147 PM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED ON NEW YEARS DAY... OKZ002-003-TXZ001>010-010500- /O.EXA.KAMA.WW.Y.0007.220101T0600Z-220102T0000Z/ Texas-Beaver-Dallam-Sherman-Hansford-Ochiltree-Lipscomb-Hartley- Moore-Hutchinson-Roberts-Hemphill- Including the cities of Lake Marvin, Dalhart, Glazier, Romero, Conlen, Canadian, Lora, Gruver, Four Way, Borger, Codman, Waka, Perryton, Ware, Higgins, Masterson, Miami, Booker, Wolf Creek Park, Spearman, Channing, Forgan, Farnsworth, Dumas, Stratford, Follett, Beaver, Hartley, and Guymon 147 PM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches. A light glaze of ice is possible due to flash freezing as temperatures drop rapidly. Winds gusting up to 35 mph could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and northern half of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values are expected to fall below zero on Saturday with values possibly as low as 10 below zero for some locations.
Comments / 0