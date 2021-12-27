ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory posted for Monday morning

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIjZ1_0dWSFahz00

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday morning for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties.

Snow showers will begin this system, with precipitation transitioning over to freezing rain and rain as the morning progresses.

Snow accumulation between 1 to 3 inches is possible, along with ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Use caution and take your time traveling during early Monday morning commutes.

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Freezing Rain
kscbnews.net

Winter Weather Advisory Overnight and Saturday Morning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 147 PM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED ON NEW YEARS DAY... OKZ002-003-TXZ001>010-010500- /O.EXA.KAMA.WW.Y.0007.220101T0600Z-220102T0000Z/ Texas-Beaver-Dallam-Sherman-Hansford-Ochiltree-Lipscomb-Hartley- Moore-Hutchinson-Roberts-Hemphill- Including the cities of Lake Marvin, Dalhart, Glazier, Romero, Conlen, Canadian, Lora, Gruver, Four Way, Borger, Codman, Waka, Perryton, Ware, Higgins, Masterson, Miami, Booker, Wolf Creek Park, Spearman, Channing, Forgan, Farnsworth, Dumas, Stratford, Follett, Beaver, Hartley, and Guymon 147 PM CST Fri Dec 31 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches. A light glaze of ice is possible due to flash freezing as temperatures drop rapidly. Winds gusting up to 35 mph could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and northern half of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values are expected to fall below zero on Saturday with values possibly as low as 10 below zero for some locations.
ENVIRONMENT
wtmj.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin Saturday

If you are heading out on New Years Day, beware that steady snow and gusty winds will impact travel across the area. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties from 12 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Marisa Wolosyzn of TMJ4 News says: “As...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather in the South; Winter Storms are Forecast

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy