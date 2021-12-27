ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Bridgerton wisteria to Squid Game boiler suits: What we bought in 2021

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLXtX_0dWSFW7x00

TikTok recipes, a return to the great British summer of sport and TV hits such as Bridgerton and Squid Game all influenced what we bought in 2021.

Here is a month-by-month rundown of the trends that set the tills ringing.

– January

Netflix’s raunchy period drama Bridgerton hit screens and then the UK’s wardrobes, houses and hobbies. The wisteria-clad mansion featured in the series sent eBay searches for the climber soaring by 300% on the year before, while searches shot up for ‘corsets’ (by 39%) and embroidery hoops (65%) as viewers attempted to re-create ‘Regencycore’ at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxu2k_0dWSFW7x00

Meanwhile, BBC One’s The Serpent – based on the true story of killer Charles Sobhraj preying on travellers exploring the “hippie trail” across South Asia – sparked a rush for 1970s essentials such as ‘shagpile rugs’ and ‘halterneck tops’, up 24% and 158% respectively on eBay. John Lewis also reported a spike in searches for aviator sunglasses and sales of flared jeans.

– February

Feta sales spiked across supermarkets as a TikTok craze from Finland went viral. The recipe involved baking a block of feta with cherry tomatoes, garlic and lashings of olive oil in a way no-one had ever thought of before.

– March

The highly anticipated sixth series of Line Of Duty returned to screens and viewers welcomed back DI Steve Arnott, DI Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings. eBay searches for ‘police woman outfit’ promptly spiked by 440%. John Lewis reported sales of waistcoats rose 114% between May and August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXL1t_0dWSFW7x00

The launch of Netflix show Seaspiracy saw sales of vegan fish products increasing by 29% on Ocado compared with the year before.

– April

As news of food banks requiring more support hit the headlines, Ocado saw sales of non-perishable items such as dried pasta increase by 56%.

Donations from footballer Marcus Rashford who partnered with food distribution charity FareShare over concerns that lockdown school closures could lead to millions of pupils going hungry, and his fans funded the distribution of food equivalent to more than 21 million meals, with two-thirds going to children and families.

– May

After months of heartbreaking Covid-related delays, the UK’s brides could finally start tentatively planning – albeit small – celebrations. Singer Ariana Grande got married and prompted a 600% surge in searches on eBay for ‘blusher wedding veil’ after she posted pictures of her day.

Marcus Rashford released his book You Are A Champion: How To Be The Best You Can Be This Year, inspiring young children to go after their passions in life. Searches for the book shot up 274% during the release month in May as the footballer cemented his status as a national treasure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1EvC_0dWSFW7x00

Meanwhile, pesto sales rose by 108% at Waitrose in a single week after another TikTok recipe resulted in teenagers everywhere discovering their stovetops. Amy Wilichowski introduced her followers to the idea of replacing whatever cooking oil or butter you would usually use to fry an egg with pesto and no-one can understand how we existed without it until now.

– June

Consumers celebrated the cautious lifting of Covid restrictions and the start of summer by sending sales of beer up 20% on the month prior at Ocado.

On television, the Friends Reunion created a wave of Nineties nostalgia. Journalist and author Dolly Alderton spotted a resemblance between Rachel Green’s dress in The One Where No One’s Ready and a green Whistles dress. Sales at John Lewis flew up by 400%.

– July

The summer brought the moment we’d all been waiting for when Freedom Day arrived on July 19. As the nation prepared to reunite with family and friends, searches for ‘celebration’ shot up 30% on eBay compared to the previous month, while shoppers frantically hunted for essentials to host again at home and in their gardens come rain or shine with a 50% surge in searches for gazebos.

Jack Grealish was crowned the fans’ Euro 2020 favourite with a 526% increase in searches for ‘Grealish England Shirt’ in July alongside a 920% rise in searches for ‘It’s Coming Home Bucket Hat’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqhIU_0dWSFW7x00

With the postponed Tokyo Olympics finally taking place, shoppers looked to watch with friends and family at home, at bars and on holiday in support of Team GB. Searches soared by 1,240% for ‘Team GB Kit’ as Great Britain bagged a total of 65 medals at the Games.

The return of Wimbledon saw the comeback of strawberries and cream. Ocado noted a sales spike of 33% in the weeks of Wimbledon compared to the same weeks in the two months prior, and a 10% increase from 2019.

– August

Ofgem confirmed it was allowing energy suppliers to increase bills for about 15 million households by at least £139 to a record high, due to a rise in wholesale prices.

Energy customers on default tariffs paying by direct debit were warned they would see the sharpest jump in prices since the cap was introduced, taking average bills to £1,277.

– September

Smash hit Netflix survival drama Squid Game arrived on screens and eBay saw 38 searches every hour for boiler suit costumes and a 1,900% spike in the first week of airing as viewers sought to dress like its play-to-the-death characters.

James Bond returned in No Time To Die and the film’s premiere saw searches for 007’s on-screen Omega Seamaster 300 watch soar by 171%. Searches for “pink velvet blazer” also spiked 485% after Daniel Craig wore one to the film’s London premiere on September 28.

Likewise, the Duchess of Cambridge stole the spotlight on the red carpet, wearing a shimmering gold sequin cape dress to the premiere and sparking a 73% increase in searches for “gold sequin dress”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLqvI_0dWSFW7x00

Dwindling CO2 supplies prompted fears of a soft drinks shortage and concerns that abattoirs would not be able to use the gas to stun animals before slaughter.

Days later, petrol station forecourts ran dry as drivers rushed to fill up after a leaked government briefing warned about a shortage of fuel delivery drivers.

– October

Cop26 might have grabbed headlines in October but eBay figures showed shoppers were purchasing more consciously all year round. Figures showed the number of customers buying a combination of new and used products on eBay UK has steadily increased over the past three years, up 12% from 2019, with 41% of eBay shoppers buying both new and used in 2021.

– November

The return of Strictly Come Dancing had Britons glued to the TV on a Saturday night, with Ocado noticing a 20% increase in meal kit sales.

– December

Christmas arrived but consumers were staying home to either avoid the latest instalment of Covid in order to protect family get-togethers on the big day or to recover from the virus.

John Lewis reported searches for dressing gowns were up 31%, slippers up 27% and pyjamas up 31% on the week before.

Ecommerce marketplace OnBuy saw a 197% increase in sales of artificial Christmas trees amid growing concerns over the climate crisis and following data from the Carbon Trust suggesting that having a fake tree can be better for the environment as long as it’s used for seven years.

The Independent

The 10 best TV shows of 2021, from Squid Game to Clarkson’s Farm

When you woke up on 1 January, did you think you’d be watching as much television as you did last year? Probably not. Big mistake. Locked down again, you watched more than ever.It has been a year of mild but pleasant surprises. The biggest Netflix series of all time – according to Netflix, anyway – was Squid Game, an allegorical drama about a murderous gameshow. Kate Winslet gave perhaps her most nuanced performance as a detective (and grandmother!) in a coal town in Pennsylvania. Jeremy Clarkson found redemption in a handful of topsoil. Disney Plus showed it could do grown-up...
TV SERIES
The Independent

IndyBest’s most popular products in 2021: From PS5s to letterbox flowers, here’s what everyone bought this year

The year of 2021 seemingly tried to trump 2020 with its level of turbulence. Whether it managed it or not is very much a personal matter, but there’s no denying that it was another unusual year. Thankfully, we’ve been here through the highs and lows to provide our expert advice.Dedicated readers will know that the IndyBest team knows a thing or two about shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from robot vacuum cleaners to wireless earbuds, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, laptops, TVs and more, we had your...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The best Boxing Day 2021 mattress sales from Emma, Simba, Eve and more today

When it’s cold and dark outside and the pull of Christmas movies is just too tempting, you may be spending a couple of extra hours under the covers this month à la Cameron Diaz in The Holiday.But, a lumpy bumpy mattress isn’t calling anyone into bed, no matter how nice your bedspread, pillows and sheets are.Usually costing anywhere from a couple of hundred to over a thousand pounds, this bedroom necessity isn’t the most purse-friendly purchase. But now, with this year’s Boxing Day sales well and truly underway, you may be able to get more for your money.Follow live: The...
SHOPPING
Reason.com

Squid Game

When habitually down-on-his luck gambler and divorced dad Gi-hun finds himself broke and humiliated, salvation comes calling in a secretive series of children's games turned violent. Win, and he'll get enough money to pay off his many debts. Lose, and he'll die. There's nothing new about the concept of murder...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Steve Arnott
Engadget

What we bought: Our favorite gadgets of 2021

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While plenty of gadgets cross our desks, we at Engadget also end...
ELECTRONICS
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Gucci Outfits The Savoy London’s Royal Suite in Luxury & Style

Gucci has transformed The Savoy London’s Royal Suite into a reflection of it fantastical fashion world. The story dates back 100 years ago when the iconic fashion house’s founder, Guccio Gucci, was initially employed at The Savoy as a young luggage porter and liftboy. Through this experience, Gucci gained direct access to the tastes and needs of traveling customers, escorting them from floor to floor. Seeing the luxurious luggage and elegant clothes of guests was a major impetus in his desire to start his own leather goods company, shortly after his return to Italy from London.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

What type of games might be in future seasons of 'Squid Game'?

Netflix's megahit series 'Squid Game' caused a global sensation as this familiar yet fresh storyline captivated numerous viewers. The show captured the interest of viewers and fans from all across the world as it turned the nostalgic children's games into a deadly challenge where contestants bet their lives for a lump sum of prize money.
TV SERIES
leedaily.com

What Squid Game Director Said About Season 2 of the Smash Hit

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the immensely acclaimed SK’s drama Squid Game, has revealed that he is in discussions along with online streaming platforms about a prospective 2nd and 3rd installment of the series. The sustenance theatrics, featuring Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-us, Heo...
TV SERIES
The Independent

January sales 2022 – live: Today’s best post-Boxing Day deals from Apple, John Lewis, Currys and more

It’s officially New Year’s Eve, and that means one thing in the world of bargain hunting: the imminent arrival of the January sales.Following on from the major Boxing Day reductions, the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara usually slash their prices even further to mark the start of January. And we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more as they happen.So, whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a beauty bargain from the likes of Superdrug, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple AirPods, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop, from the remainder of the Boxing Day goods to any early January sales deals we might spot.Read more:The best Boxing Day 2021 sales in the UK The best tech Boxing Day deals to shop right nowWhat to shop in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Photo of Baby Lilibet Diana — on Their Holiday Card!

What a sweet, happy baby Lilibet Diana is! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of their 6-month-old daughter in an adorable holiday card, which also features their son, Archie Harrison, 2. “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet to the world,” the holiday card reads (see the photo via Team Rubicon HERE). “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Beyoncé Twinned With Her Daughters in a Houndstooth Set and Super Sleek Chunky Shoes From the Halls of Ivy Collection

Beyoncé mastered the fashion mogul mother look in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker shared a photo yesterday twinning with her two daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, sporting styles from the new highly anticipated Ivy Park drop, “Halls of Ivy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The trio matched in houndstooth, a staple pattern of the new collection that launched yesterday on Adidas.com. The 40-year-old has a knack for the celebrity favorite comfort meets style aesthetic. She posed for the camera in the Allover Print Zip Bra 2.0 and matching 3-Stripes Seam tights as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit. Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant....
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
In Style

Jennifer Garner Loves These Controversial Jeans, and They're Available for an Unheard of Price at Nordstrom

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: Jennifer Garner could sell us a bottle of water. Then again, Jennifer Aniston notoriously sold a whole generation on Smartwater — the power of Jennifers everywhere, clearly, knows no bounds. And while we do appreciate a good hydration suggestion, we are definitely partial to Garner's recommendations on clothing and beauty products.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
