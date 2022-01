CHARLEROI, Pa. — The parents whom police said hid their baby’s body in a wall have been charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, among other counts. WPXI reported that Kylie Wilt, 25, admitted to hiding her child’s body in the wall of her home in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. She told the authorities that she put her son in a crate, cut a hole in the wall, covered the baby with blankets and put drywall and paint to conceal the hole.

CHARLEROI, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO