DeFi Safety & Basics - Protect Against Rugs

A former Governor of the central bank of El Salvador has claimed that the state-run Chivo bitcoin (BTC) app would have already been shut down by regulators if it were a private company. According to El Diario de Hoy, the ex-head of the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador Carlos...
American Lawyer Stephan Kinsella joins Robert Breedlove of What Is Money show to discuss the nature of centralized law legislated by fiat in comparison with decentralized law discovered through the observation of human action across time. The episode premiered on December 27, 2021.
Glenn Barber of Copper, a crypto custody firm, discusses how the company keeps users' digital wallet keys secure and the acceleration of institutional crypto adoption. Interviewed by SALT NY 2021 sideline report with moderator Leanna Haakons in September 2021.
