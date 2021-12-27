ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Wind Chill Warning issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-27 06:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure...

alerts.weather.gov

KCRG.com

Heavy snow still on track, Winter Storm Warning issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong winter storm is still headed for the central United States, bringing significant disruptions to travel to begin the new year. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Saturday for counties that are generally along and south of U.S. Highway 30. A Winter Weather Advisory borders that warning area to the north, generally along the U.S. Highway 20 corridor. These alerts are put out to highlight areas where driving could become particularly difficult, if not impossible at times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Morgan, Newton, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 17:46:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morgan; Newton; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Morgan County in north central Georgia South central Walton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EST. * At 546 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oxford, or over Covington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Covington, Social Circle, Oxford, Rutledge, Herndonville, Almon and Brick Store. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 05:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE THIS WEEKEND The arctic airmass will continue to impact eastern Washington and north Idaho through the weekend. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero, especially tonight which looks to be the coldest night. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas including the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will also continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest. The light snow will decrease this morning over southeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. The next round of significant snow is possible late Sunday into Monday. For more information go to weather.gov/safety/cold
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gratiot; Isabella; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Snow is expected to begin late in the afternoon and be heaviest from late evening into the early morning hours of Sunday. Some blowing and drifting is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of greatly reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop Saturday afternoon and then persist through Saturday night. The snow could be moderate at times leading to low visibilities. The temperature will fall through the 20s as a gusty northeast wind develops. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Saturday night.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 03:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING While light snow will linger for another few hours, total accumulations generally look to remain 1 to 2 inches or less. Area roads, including Interstate 84, Highway 11 and 204, will remain snow and ice covered. Expect difficult driving conditions as temperatures remain below freezing through the day. Slow down and drive cautiously if you must travel.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:26:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 800 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 AM HST, radar indicated rain falling at a rate around 1 inch per hour moving over Kauai from the south. Several stream gages on the Wainiha, Hanalei, and the Wailua River have risen rapidly recently. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Hanalei, Omao, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Anahola, Moloaa, Wainiha, Koloa, Haena, Poipu, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park and Wailua River State Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Beaver; Texas WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED ON NEW YEARS DAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches. A light glaze of ice is possible due to flash freezing as temperatures drop rapidly. Winds gusting up to 35 mph could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and northern half of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values are expected to fall below zero on Saturday with values possibly as low as 10 below zero for some locations.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Freezing drizzle and light snow cause icy conditions to linger past midnight. Light dusting of snow and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Dodge Counties. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 AM CST Saturday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Clark, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clark; Spink WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Spink and Clark Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
SPINK COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chills will fall to 15 to 25 degrees below zero overnight and tomorrow night. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ this evening to 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. Wind Chill Advisories are also in effect for Saturday morning and Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow is expected to significantly reduce visibility at times. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills could be dangerous for vulnerable populations and livestock. If traveling for the holiday make sure to take proper precautions if an emergency occurs. Wind chills Sunday morning may be colder than 25 below zero in localized areas.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

