Winter storm warning NW of here for Saturday. High of 60 and low of 43 today. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are very mild today. Water vapor satellite has moisture moving in tonight. Satellite shows the next storm headed this way but rain moving in on radar. Rain later overnight and all day on Saturday and will end as a winter mix Saturday night. Severe weather tomorrow will be south of here. Rainfall will be heavy for some. More snow possible later next week. Temps will turn colder for the long term. Tonight, rain develops and 46. tomorrow, rain and 49. Winter mix Saturday night and colder next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO