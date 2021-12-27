Bills fans greet team at airport following victory over Patriots

Bills fans rolled out the red carpet after the team landed at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga Sunday night.

Hundreds of fans lined up along the fence to greet Josh Allen and company following their 33 to 21 victory over the New England Patriots.

Allen waved to the crowd after getting off the plane as fans cheered the team on.

There won't be any more scenes like this at the airport for the rest of the regular season with Buffalo's final two games at home against the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.