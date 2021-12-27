ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills fans greet team at airport following victory over Patriots

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWgGA_0dWSEIyo00

Bills fans rolled out the red carpet after the team landed at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga Sunday night.

Hundreds of fans lined up along the fence to greet Josh Allen and company following their 33 to 21 victory over the New England Patriots.

Allen waved to the crowd after getting off the plane as fans cheered the team on.

There won't be any more scenes like this at the airport for the rest of the regular season with Buffalo's final two games at home against the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

What Josh Allen Told Bills Teammates Before Win Over Patriots

Josh Allen set the tone for the Bills this past Sunday well before Buffalo’s offense took its first snap against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. In the morning leading up to the Week 16 AFC East showdown, Allen informed teammates that he woke up with “violence” on his mind. The star quarterback’s outlook, as wideout Isaiah McKenzie explained to NBC Sports’ Peter King after the game, resonated with the Bills.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars vs. Patriots: Keys to victory

THE JAGUARS WILL WIN IF ... The Patriots decide to forfeit ... okay, seriously, it's the NFL, so you know the any given Sunday drill. New England is actually in a slump, losing its last two games, both by double digits, giving up 60 points. Quarterback Mac Jones has thrown four of his 12 interceptions in the last two games and has a 57.45 passer rating in his last three games. The Patriots' defense has been abused against the run, giving up 177.25 yards per game over the last four, with Indianapolis and Tennessee topping 200 yards. The Jaguars are battered in body, and likely spirit, but they're not facing a juggernaut here.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Home#Carpet#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy