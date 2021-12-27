ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Car crashes into Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant on Belair Road

By Chris Montcalmo
 5 days ago
PERRY HALL, MD—A vehicle crashed into a popular Perry Hall restaurant on Sunday night.

At just before 9 p.m., crews responded after a vehicle crashed into Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant on Belair Road.

The side of the restaurant was damaged, as was the vehicle, however no injuries were reported.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

Featured photo via Mark Lundin

Sue Mullin
4d ago

Maybe we need to start having driving test every 2 years!!! Lol. People can’t seem to be able to drive..

NottinghamMD.com

House fire reported in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a reported house fire in the Kingsville area. The fire was reported at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 11700-block of Bellvue Avenue (21087). Arriving units from the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company found a small fire in a detached garage at the address. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were … Continue reading "House fire reported in Kingsville" The post House fire reported in Kingsville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Water main repairs leave several White Marsh neighborhoods without water

WHITE MARSH, MD—Many White Marsh neighborhoods are without water on Thursday due to water main repairs. The Department of Public Works reports that repairs are being made to a 16-inch water main. Repairs began at 9 a.m. in the area of Ebenezer Road at Bird River Road. The following neighborhoods are without service, according to Councilwoman Cathy Bevins… Ebenezer Road … Continue reading "Water main repairs leave several White Marsh neighborhoods without water" The post Water main repairs leave several White Marsh neighborhoods without water appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

New Dunkin’ opens its doors in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—There’s a new Dunkin’ in town! The chain’s new location at 8475 Cordon Way in Nottingham/White Marsh has opened for business. This space was formerly occupied by Taco Bell. The new Nottingham location features a drive-thru. The McDonald’s next door is also undergoing renovations and will soon re-open, according to Federal Realty. Photos via Federal Realty The post New Dunkin’ opens its doors in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man arrested, charged following fatal Essex stabbing

ESSEX, MD—Police have arrested and charged a man following a fatal stabbing in Essex. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, December 27, officers responded to the unit block of Moline Circle (21221) for a stabbing. Upon arrival, authorities located the victim, 32-year-old Dominic Thornton. Medics transported Thornton to an area hospital where he died from his injury. Homicide detectives have … Continue reading "Man arrested, charged following fatal Essex stabbing" The post Man arrested, charged following fatal Essex stabbing appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

Crews investigating possible gas leak in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are investigating a possible gas leak in the Nottingham area. At just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, firefighters responded to the unit block of Cardor Court (21236) for a report of a gas leak. A residential building is being evacuated while crews investigate. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the … Continue reading "Crews investigating possible gas leak in Nottingham" The post Crews investigating possible gas leak in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

7-year-old boy dies following Christmas Day, three-alarm fire in Baltimore County

GWYNN OAK, MD—A 7-year-old boy has died following a Christmas Day apartment fire in Baltimore County. At just before 12:30 a.m. on December 25, crews responded to an apartment fire with rescue in the 6700-block of Townbrook Drive (21207). First-arriving police and fire units found an apartment building fully involved with heavy fire. Firefighters rescued a young boy, identified as … Continue reading "7-year-old boy dies following Christmas Day, three-alarm fire in Baltimore County" The post 7-year-old boy dies following Christmas Day, three-alarm fire in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Medevac responding after pedestrian struck on Belair Road in Fallston

FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday evening crash involving a pedestrian in Fallston. The crash was reported at around 5:45 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just north of Mountain Road. A medevac chopper is responding to the scene. Northbound Belair Road has been shut down at Milton Avenue. Motorists should use an alternate route. The post Medevac responding after pedestrian struck on Belair Road in Fallston appeared first on Nottingham MD.
FALLSTON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Hazmat crews respond after oil truck overturns in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash in Joppa. The crash was reported at around 12:30 p.m. in the 3000-block of Clayton Road. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company reports that an oil truck overturned at the scene. No injuries have been reported, but hazmat crews are responding for pump-off. Motorists should expect Clayton Road to remain … Continue reading "Hazmat crews respond after oil truck overturns in Joppa" The post Hazmat crews respond after oil truck overturns in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

Mountain Road shut down due to Joppa crash

JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash in Joppa. The crash was reported at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Mountain Road (MD 152) at Philadelphia Road (Md 7) in Joppa/Edgewood. One vehicle overturned in the collision. Injuries have been reported and MD 152 is currently closed in both directions, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer … Continue reading "Mountain Road shut down due to Joppa crash" The post Mountain Road shut down due to Joppa crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
EDGEWOOD, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Brush fire reported at Loch Raven Reservoir

CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday evening brush fire in Loch Raven Reservoir area. The fire was reported at around 5:00 p.m. along Loch Raven Drive on Tuesday, according to the Long Green Volunteer Fire Company. Several wildland brush fires have been reported in the Loch Raven Reservoir area in recent weeks. Motorists should avoid Loch Raven … Continue reading "Brush fire reported at Loch Raven Reservoir" The post Brush fire reported at Loch Raven Reservoir appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man critically injured in Essex shooting

CORRECTION: This shooting occurred on Glenwood Road in Essex. Updated story below… —— ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Essex on Monday. At around 1:30 p.m. on December 20, officers responded to the unit block of Glenwood Road (21221) for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. … Continue reading "Man critically injured in Essex shooting" The post Man critically injured in Essex shooting appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Overnight vehicle fire reported on I-95

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews battled an intense vehicle fire on Interstate 95 on Saturday night. The fire was reported at just before 11:00 p.m. along southbound I-95 between the Mountain Road and White Marsh Boulevard exits. Several fire companies responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. Photo via Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company   The post Overnight vehicle fire reported on I-95 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

I-695 outer loop shut down due to crash in Parkville

UPDATE: As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes have now been reopened. Original story below… —— PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash on I-695. The crash was reported at just before 9:45 a.m. along the outer loop at Loch Raven Boulevard (Exit 29). The outer loop has been shut down at Loch Raven Boulevard. A truck … Continue reading "I-695 outer loop shut down due to crash in Parkville" The post I-695 outer loop shut down due to crash in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Rosedale. At just after 11:45 p.m. on Friday night, officers responded to the unit block of Maidstone Court (21237) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, police located one adult victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been … Continue reading "Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale" The post Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Missing Perry Hall man may be in emotional distress

UPDATE: Eugene Meneses has been located safe and unharmed. Original story below… ——— PERRY HALL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Perry Hall man. Eugene Meneses, 47, is 5’07” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gone missing from the 8700-block of Silver Hall Road (21128). Meneses was last seen driving a silver 2008 Honda with Maryland … Continue reading "Police: Missing Perry Hall man may be in emotional distress" The post Police: Missing Perry Hall man may be in emotional distress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police identify victims in double-fatal, wrong way Belair Road crash

KINGSVILLE, MD—Police have identified the victims in last weekend’s double-fatal crash on Belair Road. At just after 12:15 a.m. on Friday night/Saturday morning, officers responded to Belair Road at Sheradale Drive for a report of a crash.  Investigators have determined that a 2020 Toyota RAV4, operated by 30-year-old Sunil Baraili, was traveling southbound on Belair Road. Maurice Harris, 47, was … Continue reading "Police identify victims in double-fatal, wrong way Belair Road crash" The post Police identify victims in double-fatal, wrong way Belair Road crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
3K+
Followers
941
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

