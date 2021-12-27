Car crashes into Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant on Belair Road

PERRY HALL, MD—A vehicle crashed into a popular Perry Hall restaurant on Sunday night.

At just before 9 p.m., crews responded after a vehicle crashed into Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant on Belair Road.

The side of the restaurant was damaged, as was the vehicle, however no injuries were reported.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.



Featured photo via Mark Lundin

