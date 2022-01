Do you love sewing and your Library? Then you have the perfect combination for adding to our community quilt project! Love your Library, but don’t sew at all? You’re still perfect for adding to our quilt! Using books, reading, or community as the theme, create your own one-of-a-kind 10″ quilt block to donate to our project. The finished quilt will be displayed at one of our Library locations throughout the spring. Register to pick up a 10″ square to design, or bring your finished block to the service desk at any Library location between January 3rd, 2022 and January 28th, 2022.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO