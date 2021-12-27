ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vic Fangio explains what happened with his heated exchange with Brandon McManus on the sideline

By Zac Stevens
thednvr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter shanking a crucial 55-yard field goal, Brandon McManus and Vic Fangio had a heated exchange on the sideline. After the Broncos’ crushing 17-13...

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The University Of Denver#The Denver Broncos#The Cleveland Browns#Dnvr Broncos
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Decide On Starting QB vs. Chargers

Teddy Bridgewater has been the Denver Broncos‘ starting quarterback throughout the 2021 season, but a concussion in Week 15 forced him to miss this past Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Drew Lock took the first-team snaps in Week 16. Moments ago, NFL Network...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Journalism
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
milehighsports.com

History says ‘absolutely not’ to another year of Vic Fangio

It was perhaps the soundbite of the week. During Vic Fangio’s weekly press conference he faced a barrage of questions focusing on his future as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. For the most part, he did an admirable job of deflecting the big issue of his job...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos, Vic Fangio face tall task down several starters vs Chargers

ENGLEWOOD — Vic Fangio's job didn't get any easier this week. Fangio, whose job as the Broncos' head coach is possibly on the line against the Chargers and Chiefs these final two weeks, is tasked with putting together one of the best coaching performances of his career Sunday in Los Angeles. The Broncos and Fangio will be down several key players against the Chargers, as 16 players have been put on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. Of those 16 players, seven are starters: outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, inside linebacker Baron Browning, cornerback Bryce Callahan, nose tackle Mike Purcell, right tackle Bobby Massie, and wide receivers Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos Head Coach Rumors: Could Dan Quinn replace Vic Fangio?

With rumors swirling around the future of Vic Fangio, could Dan Quinn be in line to be the next Denver Broncos head coach? On Thursday’s episode of PFN Weekly, Pro Football Network NFL Insider and Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline discussed the latest he is hearing around the NFL.
NFL
thednvr.com

Here’s where things stand for the Denver Broncos after another four players go on COVID-19 reserve list

COVID-19 has rocked the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers this week. But at this moment, it is the Broncos who are trending in the wrong direction. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFL
Mile High Report

Vic Fangio should be on the hot seat

As we go through the season, I really get dialed into players, how games are called, what personnel choices are being made, and what games are coming up next. But after two awful losses against AFC West rivals that have all but crushed the dreams of the Denver Broncos going to the playoffs, my thoughts are quickly shifting to the offseason. That picture is much wider and takes in a broader view of things.
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Draft Podcast: Who should the top 11 prospects be for the Denver Broncos right now?

Andre Simone, Justin Michael, Henry Chisholm and Jake Schwanitz are back for a fully loaded episode. The gang starts the show by debating and eventually coming to a consensus on who the top 11 prospects should be for the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft. Then in the second half of the episode, the guys preview the NY6 Bowls and the CFB Playoff.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy