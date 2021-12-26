ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings lost to the Rams. Now what?

By Jack White
 5 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Vikings fell to 7-8 with the home defeat to the Rams on Sunday. Where does that leave Minnesota in the postseason hunt?

The Vikings would be out of the playoffs if the season ended this week. As of now, the team is technically in the hunt, but the 49ers, Eagles and Saints are all more likely to make the playoffs.

Minnesota has a 10% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

If the Washington Football team defeats the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, the Vikings’ playoff chances dwindle to just 7%, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

The Vikings could theoretically win out, but even that would not make the postseason a sure thing at this point. If Minnesota defeats its next two opponents — Green Bay and Chicago — then the team would have a 43% chance of making the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight.

Los Angeles defeated Minnesota on Sunday with the help of a big special teams play and a decent performance by it defense. You can read more about that here.

