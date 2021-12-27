ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Josh Jacobs and the Raiders run all over Vic Fangio’s defense as the Denver Broncos’ season goes up in smoke

By Zac Stevens
thednvr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys break down if Drew Lock should have been the starting QB all season, talk about Vic Fangio’s job security, answer...

The Denver Gazette

Broncos, Vic Fangio face tall task down several starters vs Chargers

ENGLEWOOD — Vic Fangio's job didn't get any easier this week. Fangio, whose job as the Broncos' head coach is possibly on the line against the Chargers and Chiefs these final two weeks, is tasked with putting together one of the best coaching performances of his career Sunday in Los Angeles. The Broncos and Fangio will be down several key players against the Chargers, as 16 players have been put on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. Of those 16 players, seven are starters: outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, inside linebacker Baron Browning, cornerback Bryce Callahan, nose tackle Mike Purcell, right tackle Bobby Massie, and wide receivers Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos Head Coach Rumors: Could Dan Quinn replace Vic Fangio?

With rumors swirling around the future of Vic Fangio, could Dan Quinn be in line to be the next Denver Broncos head coach? On Thursday’s episode of PFN Weekly, Pro Football Network NFL Insider and Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline discussed the latest he is hearing around the NFL.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Vic Fangio impressed with Drew Lock’s first start of the 2021 season

After spending the first 15 weeks of the season as the team’s backup quarterback, Drew Lock got his first start on Sunday, and he played pretty well. Lock was 15-for-22 for 153 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders, and although what he produced was extremely pedestrian — to say the least — the clean, smart and mature style of play was a welcome development.
NFL
Yardbarker

HC Vic Fangio: Broncos to have 15-18 players on COVID list by end of Friday

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday afternoon that both Chubb and Jeudy have been ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 AFC West clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Chubb was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2020 but has been limited to six games this season due to injury. The 25-year-old was placed on injured reserve in September after undergoing ankle surgery.
NFL
9News

Broncos players on Fangio's fate: 'We hear all the chatter that goes around'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — This isn't high school, or even college. There isn't a "Win one for the Victor" rallying cry going on inside both Broncos locker rooms this week. But there is respect and admiration for a coach who has put everything he had into the job, even if more losses were recorded than wins. The final two weeks of the 2021 season are less about the Broncos’ razor-thin chance of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015, and more about whether head coach Vic Fangio will return for the final year of his contract in 2022.
NFL
