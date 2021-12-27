DNVR Broncos Podcast: Josh Jacobs and the Raiders run all over Vic Fangio’s defense as the Denver Broncos’ season goes up in smoke

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — This isn't high school, or even college. There isn't a "Win one for the Victor" rallying cry going on inside both Broncos locker rooms this week. But there is respect and admiration for a coach who has put everything he had into the job, even if more losses were recorded than wins. The final two weeks of the 2021 season are less about the Broncos’ razor-thin chance of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015, and more about whether head coach Vic Fangio will return for the final year of his contract in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO