DNVR Broncos Podcast: Josh Jacobs and the Raiders run all over Vic Fangio’s defense as the Denver Broncos’ season goes up in smoke

ENGLEWOOD — Vic Fangio's job didn't get any easier this week. Fangio, whose job as the Broncos' head coach is possibly on the line against the Chargers and Chiefs these final two weeks, is tasked with putting together one of the best coaching performances of his career Sunday in Los Angeles. The Broncos and Fangio will be down several key players against the Chargers, as 16 players have been put on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. Of those 16 players, seven are starters: outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, inside linebacker Baron Browning, cornerback Bryce Callahan, nose tackle Mike Purcell, right tackle Bobby Massie, and wide receivers Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy.
