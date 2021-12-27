ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA postpones G League til January 5th

By MK Burgess
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgx20_0dWSCQ0e00

OSHKOSH, Wi (WFRV) – The NBA G League was supposed to start on December 27th but the league announced on Friday, December 24th it will be postponing the season until January 5th.

This delay gives the teams time to bring back players safely to their team markets after the holiday season. It also gives teams a chance to add more players to their rosters after NBA call ups.

The Herd had five NBA Call-Ups during the Winter Showcase and were scheduled to have one home game and three away games between December 27 and ​January 4.

Information regarding the home game that was supposed to take place on December 27 will be provided at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Packers’ Cobb will be out ‘for a while’ with core injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Cobb has a “pretty significant injury” and is “going to be out for a while.” The NFC North-leading Packers […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Til#Weather#The League#Oshkosh#The Nba G League#Herd#Wfrv Local
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Aaron Rodgers returns to practice field for first time since Nov. 19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers made his return to the practice field for the Green and Gold for the first time since Nov. 19. The quarterback has been dealing with a fractured pinky toe, which he hurt during quarantining with COVID-19. “He took as many reps as he could,” head coach Matt LaFleur […]
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA
WFRV Local 5

Packers place QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers placed quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon. Last month, Love confirmed he was vaccinated to the media before his first career NFL start on the road in Kansas City. After returning from the bye week to Lambeau Field on Monday, the Packers announced […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Packers handle Rams, are 9-3 at the bye week

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers are somehow 9-3 as they finally get to their Week 13 bye week. In their game against the Rams, it’s the same story lines that have followed the Packers throughout the 2021 season: next man up on the roster stepping up as the injuries continue to pile up, […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

The Bucks bring back veteran Wesley Matthews to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wesley Matthews is back with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks signed the swingman Friday, bringing him back after he spent the 2019-20 season with them. Matthews, who played in high school in Madison, Wisconsin, and collegiately at Marquette, started 67 games for the Bucks two seasons ago. He spent last season with […]
NBA
WFRV Local 5

MLB players locked out in 1st work stoppage since 1995

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.
MLB
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

554
Followers
343
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy