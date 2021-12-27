Gillespie: Thankful for Opportunities and Memories in 2021

The holidays are a time to reflect and be thankful, and publisher John Macon Gillespie shared some thoughts on his first year at The Grove Report.

As 2021 comes to a close, I often sit and reflect on what has transpired this year in my professional life.

I became publisher of The Grove Report in September ahead of Ole Miss football's season opener against Louisville. As an Ole Miss graduate (soon to be twice), I'm familiar with the ins-and-outs of athletics in Oxford, and having the opportunity to cover college sports for Sports Illustrated is like a dream come true.

That being said, I couldn't be where I am without some great people by my side here at SI, notably Matt Galatzan, Mike Fisher, Cole Thompson and John Garcia Jr. Our undergraduate workers Grace Walsh, Carleigh Holt and Ben King have been excellent this calendar year as well as they work to forge their way into the ever-evolving world of media coverage.

Without them, this website doesn't work, and I'm thankful for their contributions.

And, man, what a season it's been. If you're an Ole Miss fan, odds are you enjoyed Lane Kiffin's second year in Oxford, but from a media perspective, this has simply been a fun year to cover. From the most successful regular season in Ole Miss history to a berth in a New Year's Six bowl, fan interaction with our coverage has been elite this year, and that credit goes to you, the reader.

While the staff helps keep the content train rolling, we do it all for you and your enjoyment, and hopefully we've succeeded at that this year.

Journalism in any form is about keeping the public informed, and while some may not see sports journalism as important as that in the political arena, I believe anything that people care about is important and deserves to be covered in a strong and ethical way, and that includes coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels. That's my guiding principle as I navigate my career, and it's what gets me out of bed each morning.

Finally, I'm thankful for the fact that I simply get to do this job day-in and day-out. To our staff, let's finish this year strong. To our readers, thank you for making this job worth it. It doesn't go unnoticed.

