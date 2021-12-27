Man struck in the head after 15-20 gunshots fired on Christmas Eve, NC police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City say a man was shot in the head on Christmas Eve.

According to police, they received reports around 7:25 p.m. on Friday of between 15 to 20 gunshots fired in the area of Roanoke Avenue.

Authorities said they then received a second call about a possible gunshot victim on nearby Salem Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot in the head.

The victim was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Police said the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

No other information was released by Elizabeth City police about the incident.

