Man struck in the head after 15-20 gunshots fired on Christmas Eve, NC police say
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City say a man was shot in the head on Christmas Eve.
According to police, they received reports around 7:25 p.m. on Friday of between 15 to 20 gunshots fired in the area of Roanoke Avenue.
Authorities said they then received a second call about a possible gunshot victim on nearby Salem Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot in the head.
The victim was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Police said the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
